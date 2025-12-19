B-Roll Package_#Army250 Soldier Spotlight Series

1) 1SG Eric Douse, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
2) MAJ Sarah Doyle, U.S. Army Japan Army Reserve Affairs Office
3) SGT Nikolas Castronovo, U.S. Army Japan G33
4) SGT Dayne Imhoff, 88th Military Police Detachment
5) CPL Evelyn Carrillo, 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion
6) CPT Jorge Vargas, U.S. Army Japan G35
7) SSG Yerandy Gongora, 5th Transportation Company
8) SGT Jyra Griggs, Veterinary Readiness Activity-Japan
9) SSG Lilly Ly, U.S. Army Japan G1
12.21.2025
|12.22.2025 18:24
|B-Roll
|991462
|251222-A-AB123-1001
|DOD_111456415
|00:09:00
ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
