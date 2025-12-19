(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Czech Republic Offers Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Video by Michael Linan 

    Texas Military Department

    On July 4th 2025 Kerr county was hit with flooding that devastated the community. The Czech republic offered assistance in the search and rescue efforts in Texas. A 16 person team was sent to Texas from the Czech Republic to aid in the search and rescue efforts. This mission builds on a long standing partnership with the Czech republic and Texas through the State Partnership Program.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 17:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 991458
    VIRIN: 250704-O-PW729-3883
    Filename: DOD_111456377
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Czech Republic Offers Support, by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video