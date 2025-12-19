Czech Republic Offers Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On July 4th 2025 Kerr county was hit with flooding that devastated the community. The Czech republic offered assistance in the search and rescue efforts in Texas. A 16 person team was sent to Texas from the Czech Republic to aid in the search and rescue efforts. This mission builds on a long standing partnership with the Czech republic and Texas through the State Partnership Program.