On July 4th 2025 Kerr county was hit with flooding that devastated the community. The Czech republic offered assistance in the search and rescue efforts in Texas. A 16 person team was sent to Texas from the Czech Republic to aid in the search and rescue efforts. This mission builds on a long standing partnership with the Czech republic and Texas through the State Partnership Program.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 17:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|991458
|VIRIN:
|250704-O-PW729-3883
|Filename:
|DOD_111456377
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Czech Republic Offers Support, by Michael Linan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
