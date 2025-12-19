(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 National Guard Year in Review: Warfight

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    More than 15,000 National Guard members deployed overseas in 2025, supporting a broad range of operations alongside joint and allied partners. Across multiple theaters and mission sets, Guardsmen delivered ready, capable, and combat-credible forces, contributing to deterrence, operational readiness, and global stability. Their sustained presence strengthened U.S. commitments abroad while preserving the Guard’s ability to remain ready and responsive at home. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio). EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 29, 11:00 AM ET

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 16:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991457
    VIRIN: 251222-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111456345
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    TAGS

    OCONUS
    lethality
    warfight
    National Guard
    combat
    NG Year in Review 2025

