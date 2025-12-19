More than 15,000 National Guard members deployed overseas in 2025, supporting a broad range of operations alongside joint and allied partners. Across multiple theaters and mission sets, Guardsmen delivered ready, capable, and combat-credible forces, contributing to deterrence, operational readiness, and global stability. Their sustained presence strengthened U.S. commitments abroad while preserving the Guard’s ability to remain ready and responsive at home. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio). EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 29, 11:00 AM ET
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 16:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991457
|VIRIN:
|251222-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111456345
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 National Guard Year in Review: Warfight, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.