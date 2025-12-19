2025 National Guard Year in Review: Warfight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 15,000 National Guard members deployed overseas in 2025, supporting a broad range of operations alongside joint and allied partners. Across multiple theaters and mission sets, Guardsmen delivered ready, capable, and combat-credible forces, contributing to deterrence, operational readiness, and global stability. Their sustained presence strengthened U.S. commitments abroad while preserving the Guard’s ability to remain ready and responsive at home. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio). EMBARGOED UNTIL: Dec. 29, 11:00 AM ET