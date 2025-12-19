(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Volunteers Honored at the MSP Armed Forces Service Center

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The Minnesota National Guard and its statewide recruiting team honor five volunteers from the Armed Forces Service Center (AFSC) at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) for their sustained and selfless service in support of traveling service members.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991455
    VIRIN: 251222-A-BR869-3320
    Filename: DOD_111456283
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers Honored at the MSP Armed Forces Service Center, by SSG Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota National Guard

