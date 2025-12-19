The Minnesota National Guard and its statewide recruiting team honor five volunteers from the Armed Forces Service Center (AFSC) at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) for their sustained and selfless service in support of traveling service members.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991455
|VIRIN:
|251222-A-BR869-3320
|Filename:
|DOD_111456283
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteers Honored at the MSP Armed Forces Service Center, by SSG Bob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.