Coast Guard continues to break records, offloading over $362 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991450" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The crew of USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) offloads approximately 49,010 pounds of illicit narcotics worth more than $362 million at Port Everglades, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. This offload marks the most amount of cocaine seized by a single cutter during one patrol in Coast Guard history. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)