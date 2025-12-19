Coast Guard continues to break records, offloading over $362 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

The crew of USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) offloads approximately 49,010 pounds of illicit narcotics worth more than $362 million at Port Everglades, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. This offload marks the most amount of cocaine seized by a single cutter during one patrol in Coast Guard history. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)
