Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Hosts Toys for Tots Event in New Orleans

U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South distribute toys at a Toys for Tots event held at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, New Orleans, Dec. 20, 2025. The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, New Orleans’ largest predominantly African American Carnival organization, hosted a Toys for Tots event open to the local community of New Orleans, where attendees received gifts provided by the Marine Corps and fellow members of the community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland)