    Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Hosts Toys for Tots Event in New Orleans

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South distribute toys at a Toys for Tots event held at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, New Orleans, Dec. 20, 2025. The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, New Orleans’ largest predominantly African American Carnival organization, hosted a Toys for Tots event open to the local community of New Orleans, where attendees received gifts provided by the Marine Corps and fellow members of the community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Carlina Holland)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991449
    VIRIN: 251220-M-PK029-1001
    Filename: DOD_111456157
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    T4T, Christmas, Giving, Community, MFR, MFS, HolidayCheer

