Day three of the 2025 Best Sapper Competition- 20 teams showcase their combat engineering skills during the Sapper Stakes event at Fort Leonard Wood. (U.S. Army video by Maria Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 14:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|991446
|VIRIN:
|250427-A-MS091-3237
|Filename:
|DOD_111456089
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Sapper Competition 2025 Part 6- Day Three (Vertical), by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.