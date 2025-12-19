Day two recap of the 2025 Best Sapper Competition- 28 Teams battle for greatness during the Round Robin of events spread over 36 miles. Competitors end the day with a mystery event of engineer tasks on Fort Leonard Wood’s Gerlach Field. (U.S. Army video by Maria Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 14:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|991445
|VIRIN:
|250427-A-MS091-2934
|Filename:
|DOD_111456080
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Sapper Competition 2025 Part 5- Day Two (Vertical), by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.