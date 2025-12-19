(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mike Co Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Land Navigation during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 16, 2025. BWT takes place a week before the Crucible and includes Field Skills training, Land Navigation, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and an Obstacle Course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025
    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    land navigation, recruit training, basic warrior training, 3RTBN, Drill instructor, field skills

