U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Land Navigation during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 16, 2025. BWT takes place a week before the Crucible and includes Field Skills training, Land Navigation, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and an Obstacle Course. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 14:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991443
|VIRIN:
|251216-M-UA605-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111456073
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Co Land Navigation, by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
