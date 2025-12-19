Soldiers with the 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, recently conducted .50-caliber Browning machine gun training at the Dona Ana Training Complex, New Mexico.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 14:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991442
|VIRIN:
|250921-A-PT036-5925
|PIN:
|198623
|Filename:
|DOD_111456065
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forged by Fire: 129th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Unleashes .50-Caliber Precision at Dona Ana, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.