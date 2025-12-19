Best Sapper competitors repel into Roubidoux Park in Waynesville, Missouri for their nonstandard physical fitness test. (U.S. Army video by Maria Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 14:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|991441
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-MS091-1076
|Filename:
|DOD_111456063
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BSC Part 4 Best Sapper Competition 2025 Part 4- NSPFT (Vertical), by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.