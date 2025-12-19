(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mike Co Table 2

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, shoot Table Two on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec.10, 2025. Table two evaluates Recruits on their abilities to properly conduct live-fire exercises in a combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    range, rifle, drill instructor, 3rtbn, recruit training, combat readiness

