    Best Sapper Competition 2025 Part 2- Ready. Set. Go! (Vertical)

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Maria Cassidy 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Engineer School Commandant, Colonel Stephen Kolouch surprises Sapper teams with an unannounced competition start. (U.S. Army video by Maria Cassidy)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 14:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 991438
    VIRIN: 250425-A-MS091-3713
    Filename: DOD_111456047
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Sapper Competition 2025 Part 2- Ready. Set. Go! (Vertical), by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Sapper Competition 2025

