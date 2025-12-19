Over 6,000 Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, and Airmen come together for a formation run as part of the Army’s 250th Birthday celebration. (U.S. Army video by Maria Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991435
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-MS091-6341
|Filename:
|DOD_111456024
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood celebrates the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday with Post-Wide Formation Run, by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.