(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Joseph Vincent 

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity

    The All-domain Electromagnetic Radio Operator Trainer (Aero-T) started as the subject of Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) thesis work by Marine Corps Maj. Will Oblak and Capt. Niles Moffat. This research identified a need across the service for improved Electromagnetic Spectrum Signature (EMSS) training at the tactical level. Brought to life through a collaboration between the Marine Corps Software Factory (MCSWF) and Marine Corps Tactical System Support Activity (MCTSSA), AeroT is a 3-component system that allows any Marine Corps unit to see their EMSS in real time through an Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) client. AeroT uses commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components to scan EMSS and mimic the capabilities of our near-peer adversaries and is used to facilitate this training in a small and affordable form factor that can be utilized at any level of training. In less than a year, MCSWF and MCTSSA took Oblak’s thesis research and created the hardware and software necessary to make AeroT possible.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991407
    VIRIN: 251218-M-TH074-9082
    Filename: DOD_111455422
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T, by Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS
    Aero-T
    All-domain Electromagnetic Radio Operator Trainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video