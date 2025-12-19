MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T

The All-domain Electromagnetic Radio Operator Trainer (Aero-T) started as the subject of Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) thesis work by Marine Corps Maj. Will Oblak and Capt. Niles Moffat. This research identified a need across the service for improved Electromagnetic Spectrum Signature (EMSS) training at the tactical level. Brought to life through a collaboration between the Marine Corps Software Factory (MCSWF) and Marine Corps Tactical System Support Activity (MCTSSA), AeroT is a 3-component system that allows any Marine Corps unit to see their EMSS in real time through an Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) client. AeroT uses commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components to scan EMSS and mimic the capabilities of our near-peer adversaries and is used to facilitate this training in a small and affordable form factor that can be utilized at any level of training. In less than a year, MCSWF and MCTSSA took Oblak’s thesis research and created the hardware and software necessary to make AeroT possible.
