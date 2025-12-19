(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F.E. Warren Holiday Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Missile Wing and 582nd Helicopter Group Airmen participate in a holiday greetings video at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 19, 2025. Year round, Airmen perform and maintain the nuclear mission non-stop, ensuring the U.S.’s military posture is always ready, always lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 10:47
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991395
    VIRIN: 251219-F-FL718-1001
    Filename: DOD_111455316
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F.E. Warren Holiday Video, by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    90th Missile Wing AFGSC
    air force
    community
    morale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media