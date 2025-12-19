90th Missile Wing and 582nd Helicopter Group Airmen participate in a holiday greetings video at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Dec. 19, 2025. Year round, Airmen perform and maintain the nuclear mission non-stop, ensuring the U.S.’s military posture is always ready, always lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)
|12.19.2025
|12.22.2025 10:47
|Greetings
|991395
|251219-F-FL718-1001
|DOD_111455316
|00:01:09
|FRANCIS E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|0
|0
This work, F.E. Warren Holiday Video, by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
