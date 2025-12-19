(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Archbishop Broglio visits Djibouti to strengthen faith and partnerships

    DJIBOUTI

    12.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, Archbishop for the Military Services, USA, visited Djibouti to meet with service members, chaplains, and international partners in support of the Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa mission, Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2025. The visit underscored the enduring partnership between the United States, U.S. Africa Command, and Djibouti, rooted in shared values, faith, and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 10:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 991388
    VIRIN: 251222-F-F4471-1006
    PIN: 20251612
    Filename: DOD_111455277
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DJ

    Archbishop
    Chaplain Corps
    Archbishop For Military Services
    Republic of Djibouti (Djibouti)
    U.S. Embassy Djibouti, CJTF-HOA

