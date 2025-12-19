Archbishop Broglio visits Djibouti to strengthen faith and partnerships

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, Archbishop for the Military Services, USA, visited Djibouti to meet with service members, chaplains, and international partners in support of the Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa mission, Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2025. The visit underscored the enduring partnership between the United States, U.S. Africa Command, and Djibouti, rooted in shared values, faith, and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michelle Ferrari)
