251208-N-JF006-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2025) Pilots assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 “Nightdippers” and pilots assigned to the Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116 “Sun Kings” conduct MH-60S Seahawk and E-2C Hawkeye flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwennalynn Barnes, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erin Watson and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Francisco Linares)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991387
|VIRIN:
|251208-N-JF006-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111455276
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Flight Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO2 Erin Watson, SA Francisco Linares Guerrero and SR Gwennalynn Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.