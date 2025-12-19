Flight Operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



251208-N-JF006-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2025) Pilots assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 “Nightdippers” and pilots assigned to the Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116 “Sun Kings” conduct MH-60S Seahawk and E-2C Hawkeye flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gwennalynn Barnes, Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erin Watson and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Francisco Linares)