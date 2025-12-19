251205-N-EU577-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 5, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conduct a live-fire exercise with a MK-38, .50 caliber machine gun and close-in weapons systems (CIWS). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayleigh Tucker and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Guillory)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991386
|VIRIN:
|251205-N-EU577-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111455275
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO2 Emily Guillory and SN Kayleigh Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.