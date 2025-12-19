(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Guillory and Seaman Kayleigh Tucker

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    251205-N-EU577-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 5, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conduct a live-fire exercise with a MK-38, .50 caliber machine gun and close-in weapons systems (CIWS). The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kayleigh Tucker and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Guillory)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991386
    VIRIN: 251205-N-EU577-1001
    Filename: DOD_111455275
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live-Fire Exercise aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO2 Emily Guillory and SN Kayleigh Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video