    Call Sign 'Santa' inbound: 52nd Fighter Wing command team thanks Saber Nation in 2026 holiday message

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert, Senior Airman Sydney Franklin, Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty, Senior Airman Albert Morel and Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William D. Lutmer, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Col. Daniel R. Lindsey, deputy commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Mary A. Trent are tracking Stanta Claus in his approach to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2025.  The command team expressed gratitude to the Airmen and civilians of Saber Nation for their continued service and dedication to the mission throughout the holiday season. The 52nd FW provides combat-ready airpower in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa and NATO, ensuring readiness and deterrence throughout the year, including the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai, Senior Airman Albert Morel, Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert, Senior Airman Sydney Franklin and Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Call Sign 'Santa' inbound: 52nd Fighter Wing command team thanks Saber Nation in 2026 holiday message, by SrA Demi M. Ebert, SrA Sydney Franklin, A1C Gretchen McCarty, SrA Albert Morel and SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday
    santa claus
    holiday 2025

