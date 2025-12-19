U.S. Air Force Col. William D. Lutmer, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Col. Daniel R. Lindsey, deputy commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Mary A. Trent are tracking Stanta Claus in his approach to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2025. The command team expressed gratitude to the Airmen and civilians of Saber Nation for their continued service and dedication to the mission throughout the holiday season. The 52nd FW provides combat-ready airpower in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa and NATO, ensuring readiness and deterrence throughout the year, including the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai, Senior Airman Albert Morel, Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert, Senior Airman Sydney Franklin and Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 09:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991380
|VIRIN:
|251217-F-F3263-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111455241
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Call Sign 'Santa' inbound: 52nd Fighter Wing command team thanks Saber Nation in 2026 holiday message, by SrA Demi M. Ebert, SrA Sydney Franklin, A1C Gretchen McCarty, SrA Albert Morel and SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
