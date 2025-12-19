Call Sign 'Santa' inbound: 52nd Fighter Wing command team thanks Saber Nation in 2026 holiday message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991380" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. William D. Lutmer, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, Col. Daniel R. Lindsey, deputy commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Mary A. Trent are tracking Stanta Claus in his approach to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 17, 2025. The command team expressed gratitude to the Airmen and civilians of Saber Nation for their continued service and dedication to the mission throughout the holiday season. The 52nd FW provides combat-ready airpower in support of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa and NATO, ensuring readiness and deterrence throughout the year, including the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai, Senior Airman Albert Morel, Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert, Senior Airman Sydney Franklin and Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)