Holiday Greetings from NMRTC Sigonella

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991379" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

251202-N-WF272-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 2, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, commanding officer Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, and Command Master Chief Jason L. Marnne wish a safe and happy holiday season to service members and their families stationed overseas. NMRTC Sigonella ensures combat readiness by delivering comprehensive medical and dental care to U.S. service members, their families, and other eligible beneficiaries. As a strategic hub within Navy Medicine, NMRTC Sigonella also provides critical support to forward-deployed operational forces with expeditionary medical capabilities, force health protection, and serves as a key readiness enabler in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)