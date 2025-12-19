(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Greetings from NMRTC Sigonella

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    12.01.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan    

    AFN Sigonella

    251202-N-WF272-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 2, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, commanding officer Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, and Command Master Chief Jason L. Marnne wish a safe and happy holiday season to service members and their families stationed overseas. NMRTC Sigonella ensures combat readiness by delivering comprehensive medical and dental care to U.S. service members, their families, and other eligible beneficiaries. As a strategic hub within Navy Medicine, NMRTC Sigonella also provides critical support to forward-deployed operational forces with expeditionary medical capabilities, force health protection, and serves as a key readiness enabler in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 08:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991379
    VIRIN: 251202-N-WF272-1001
    Filename: DOD_111455217
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings from NMRTC Sigonella, by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday greetings
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Navy medicine
    AFN Sigonella
    NMRTC Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media