Holiday Greetings from NMRTC Sigonella

251202-N-WF272-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 2, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, commanding officer Naval Medical Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, and Command Master Chief Jason L. Marnne wish a safe and happy holiday season to service members and their families stationed overseas. NMRTC Sigonella ensures combat readiness by delivering comprehensive medical and dental care to U.S. service members, their families, and other eligible beneficiaries. As a strategic hub within Navy Medicine, NMRTC Sigonella also provides critical support to forward-deployed operational forces with expeditionary medical capabilities, force health protection, and serves as a key readiness enabler in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 08:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991379
|VIRIN:
|251202-N-WF272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111455217
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
