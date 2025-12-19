(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Infantry Division: Twas The Night Before Christmas

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    12.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division shares its Christmas poem from Bolesławiec, Poland, Dec. 22, 2025, highlighting the spirit of service carried by forward‑deployed Dogface Soldiers. Even while supporting NATO’s eastern flank, the division’s Soldiers continue to uphold the proud legacy of the Marne Division.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 08:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991378
    VIRIN: 251222-A-UY468-8615
    Filename: DOD_111455172
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    3rd Infantry Division
    Poland
    Rock of the Marne VictoryCorps
    NATO
    3ID Christmas Poem

