The 3rd Infantry Division shares its Christmas poem from Bolesławiec, Poland, Dec. 22, 2025, highlighting the spirit of service carried by forward‑deployed Dogface Soldiers. Even while supporting NATO’s eastern flank, the division’s Soldiers continue to uphold the proud legacy of the Marne Division.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 08:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991378
|VIRIN:
|251222-A-UY468-8615
|Filename:
|DOD_111455172
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division: Twas The Night Before Christmas, by SPC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.