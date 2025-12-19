Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard deliver holiday messages to loved ones back home while serving in Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 08:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|US
This work, South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers Share Holiday Messages from Washington, D.C. (B-Roll), by SGT Alex Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
