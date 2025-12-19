(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers Share Holiday Messages from Washington, D.C. (B-Roll)

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alex Cano 

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard deliver holiday messages to loved ones back home while serving in Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)

