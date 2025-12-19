(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel conduct cargo operations­­­­­­­­­­ during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM by moving personnel and cargo across thousands of miles in the AOR, enabling joint operations in air, land, and sea. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 06:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991375
    VIRIN: 251124-F-OE100-7001
    Filename: DOD_111455139
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    C-17
    USCENTCOM
    16th EAS

