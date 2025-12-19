(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Tamia Lee 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) noncommissioned officers participate in the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO Corps, reinforcing SETAF-AF’s commitment to professional development, leadership and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991374
    VIRIN: 251219-A-XV456-4779
    Filename: DOD_111455097
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony, by PFC Tamia Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Commendation Ceremony
    Ceremony

