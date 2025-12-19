SETAF-AF builds noncommissioned officer corps with induction ceremony

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) noncommissioned officers participate in the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO Corps, reinforcing SETAF-AF’s commitment to professional development, leadership and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)
