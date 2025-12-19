NATO in Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30 years on (mastersubs)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO in Bosnia and Herzegovina – 30 years on



Synopsis

On 20th December 1995, 60,000 troops from across the Alliance and other countries deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina, under a UN mandate, to uphold the Dayton Peace Accords and help end a devastating conflict that had claimed thousands of lives. The Implementation Force, or IFOR, was NATO’s first major peacekeeping operation and marked the beginning of a lasting partnership with the country.



Thirty years later, we honour the courage of those who served and the determination of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose endurance transformed the war’s end into a path toward stability, unity and a more secure, Euro-Atlantic future. NATO remains committed to supporting that stability.



Transcript

--VOICEOVER—



The date is December 20th, 1995.



60,000 troops from across the Alliance and other countries deploy to Bosnia and Herzegovina to ensure peace after the Dayton Peace Accords ended a tragic and devastating war.



Their task is to provide safety and security for a population devastated by years of war.



The Implementation Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina, or IFOR, is NATO’s first major peacekeeping operation and the start of a partnership that endures to this day.



Over the years, NATO forces help local communities rebuild their lives, creating the conditions for peace to settle.



As the mission evolves, the operational lead passes to the European Union, but NATO’s robust support carries on.



Today, NATO continues to work with Bosnia and Herzegovina, strengthening defence and security, supporting institutions, building resilience, and advancing the country’s path towards a secure, stable and united future.



NATO is also supporting the EU mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, under the Berlin Plus arrangements, to maintain security.



Thirty years on, we remember the courage of those who served, and the strength of the people in Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose hope and endurance turned the end of war into the beginning of peace and a journey towards a better, Euro-Atlantic future. NATO continues to be committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina remaining stable, prosperous and united.



This video includes Getty Images’ and its third parties’ and third-party contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com. This video also contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.