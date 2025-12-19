U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo P. Souza Jr., senior enlisted advisor, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares remarks during an NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO corps, reinforcing the SETAF’s commitment to professional development, leadership, and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 06:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991367
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-XV456-1026
|Filename:
|DOD_111455041
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: US Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo P. Souza shares NCO induction ceremony remarks, by PFC Tamia Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
