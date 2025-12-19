B-Roll: US Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo P. Souza shares NCO induction ceremony remarks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo P. Souza Jr., senior enlisted advisor, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares remarks during an NCO induction ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 19, 2025. The ceremony formally recognizes Soldiers’ transition into the NCO corps, reinforcing the SETAF’s commitment to professional development, leadership, and the responsibilities entrusted to NCOs. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Tamia Lee)