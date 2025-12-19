379th Blood Transshipment Center moves blood in the AOR

U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron Blood Transshipment Center technicians and volunteers receive and ship blood products within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2025. The team acts as a liaison between deployed and stateside stations, delivering life-saving aid across the entire CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
