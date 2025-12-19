(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    379th Blood Transshipment Center moves blood in the AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron Blood Transshipment Center technicians and volunteers receive and ship blood products within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2025. The team acts as a liaison between deployed and stateside stations, delivering life-saving aid across the entire CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 04:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991365
    VIRIN: 251128-F-PQ421-6521
    Filename: DOD_111455025
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, 379th Blood Transshipment Center moves blood in the AOR, by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

