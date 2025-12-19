379th Blood Transshipment Center moves blood in the AOR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron Blood Transshipment Center technicians and volunteers receive and ship blood products within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 28, 2025. The team acts as a liaison between deployed and stateside stations, delivering life-saving aid across the entire CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)