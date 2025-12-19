B-Roll: SETAF-AF leaders prepare for company command

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.16.2025

    Video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) officers and senior noncommissioned officers attend a brief during the Company Commander-First Sergeant Pre-Command Course at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 15-19, 2025. The pre-command course provided future leaders additional tools to better care for Soldiers in their formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio, Pfc. Tamia Lee, Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 05:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991363
    VIRIN: 251216-A-LN229-1001
    Filename: DOD_111455023
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Leadership Training
    StrongerTogether
    SETAFAF
    Leadership Exercise

