B-Roll: SETAF-AF leaders prepare for company command

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) officers and senior noncommissioned officers attend a brief during the Company Commander-First Sergeant Pre-Command Course at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 15-19, 2025. The pre-command course provided future leaders additional tools to better care for Soldiers in their formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio, Pfc. Tamia Lee, Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)