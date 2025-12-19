U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) officers and senior noncommissioned officers attend a brief during the Company Commander-First Sergeant Pre-Command Course at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 15-19, 2025. The pre-command course provided future leaders additional tools to better care for Soldiers in their formations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gleidine Irish Lebornio, Pfc. Tamia Lee, Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 05:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991363
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-LN229-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111455023
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF leaders prepare for company command, by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
