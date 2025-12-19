The 3st Marine Expeditionary Unit embarks the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), at White Beach Naval Base in Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 30, 2025. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, part of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angel Conde)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 03:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991357
|VIRIN:
|251130-N-MQ780-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111455012
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Embarks USS Tripoli, by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.