    CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, visited with Qatar Emiri Air Force leaders and Airmen deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held all-calls, shared meals in smaller gatherings, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on the challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed the leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 02:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991355
    VIRIN: 251221-F-XK483-3002
    Filename: DOD_111455010
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command, by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    AFCENT
    STANDING WATCH
    CENTCOM
    CSAF
    CMSAF

