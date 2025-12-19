CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, visited with Qatar Emiri Air Force leaders and Airmen deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held all-calls, shared meals in smaller gatherings, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on the challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed the leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand.