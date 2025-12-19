Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Wolfe, visited with Qatar Emiri Air Force leaders and Airmen deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 21, 2025. Wilsbach and Wolfe held all-calls, shared meals in smaller gatherings, and immersed themselves in base operations, gleaning direct perspectives on the challenges and successes experienced by Airmen in the region. These engagements allowed the leadership to understand the realities of the deployed environment firsthand.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 02:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991355
|VIRIN:
|251221-F-XK483-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111455010
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit U.S. Central Command, by TSgt Christopher Thornbury, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
