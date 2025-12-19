(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Happy Holidays Team Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Osan Air Base leadership shares a holiday message with Team Osan at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 15, 2025. The message recognizes the dedication and teamwork of everyone who contributes to keeping the installation ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 00:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 991347
    VIRIN: 251215-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111454926
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Holiday Season, 51st Fighter Wing, 51FW, Osan Air Base

