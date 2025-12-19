Combat Logistic Challenge: 18th LRS stays ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991343" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct the Combat Logistics Challenge at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec 10, 2025. The CLC is designed to test unit cohesion, logistics proficiency, physical endurance and multi-functional skill sets across the whole squadron, keeping Airmen ready to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)