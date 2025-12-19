Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct the Combat Logistics Challenge at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec 10, 2025. The CLC is designed to test unit cohesion, logistics proficiency, physical endurance and multi-functional skill sets across the whole squadron, keeping Airmen ready to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 22:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991343
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-VM929-1070
|Filename:
|DOD_111454765
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Logistic Challenge: 18th LRS stays ready, by SrA Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.