(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Logistic Challenge: 18th LRS stays ready

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron conduct the Combat Logistics Challenge at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec 10, 2025. The CLC is designed to test unit cohesion, logistics proficiency, physical endurance and multi-functional skill sets across the whole squadron, keeping Airmen ready to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 22:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991343
    VIRIN: 251210-F-VM929-1070
    Filename: DOD_111454765
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Logistic Challenge: 18th LRS stays ready, by SrA Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-PACOM, USINDO-PACOM, USPACOM, 18 LRS, Combat Logistics Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video