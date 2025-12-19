Drone Competition Reel

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in rehearsals and live fire demonstrations during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, from Dec. 8-11, 2025. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified 3rd Marine Division Marines as attack drone operators, attack drone instructors, and payload specialist instructors, increasing the Division’s lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Isaac Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 20:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991334
|VIRIN:
|251219-M-QS757-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111454632
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
