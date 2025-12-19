(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Drone Competition Reel

    JAPAN

    12.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Isaac Delgado 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in rehearsals and live fire demonstrations during the Marine Corps Attack Drone Competition, Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, from Dec. 8-11, 2025. During a two-week period, the Marine Corps Attack Drone Team trained and certified 3rd Marine Division Marines as attack drone operators, attack drone instructors, and payload specialist instructors, increasing the Division’s lethality and capacity of trained and certified attack drone operators and instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Isaac Delgado)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 20:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991334
    VIRIN: 251219-M-QS757-1001
    Filename: DOD_111454632
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Competition Reel, by PFC Isaac Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

