    Uncompromising Standards: Discipline Forged in Service Dress Blues

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rigel Jamero 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    251009-N-IP048-2894. ROTA, SPAIN (October 9, 2025) – Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota participated in a Service Dress Blue Inspection, exemplifying pride, discipline, and the warrior mindset expected of Navy professionals. The inspection reinforced uncompromising standards, sharpened military bearing, and strengthened unit cohesion, ensuring Sailors remain ready to lead, serve, and represent the Navy with confidence.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 14:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Uncompromising Standards: Discipline Forged in Service Dress Blues, by PO2 Rigel Jamero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy
    Navy History and Heritage
    Navy
    Navy 250

