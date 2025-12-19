(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF–DC Commander Delivers Holiday Message to the Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia commander, delivers a holiday message to Guardsmen supporting the mission at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 2025. The message highlighted appreciation for service, reinforced mission readiness, and conveyed well-wishes for the holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 14:05
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 991329
    VIRIN: 251220-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111454481
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF–DC Commander Delivers Holiday Message to the Force, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    nationalguard
    districtofcolumbia
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video