    31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations aboard USS Tripoli

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.02.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct flight operations aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, Dec. 2, 2025, while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. Marines and Sailors conducted flight operations in order to expand mission capabilities in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991311
    VIRIN: 251202-M-EC903-1001
    Filename: DOD_111454153
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations aboard USS Tripoli, by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    deterrence
    readiness
    F-35B Lightning II
    lethality
    Indopacific
    MV-22B Osprey

