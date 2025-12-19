U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct flight operations aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, Dec. 2, 2025, while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. Marines and Sailors conducted flight operations in order to expand mission capabilities in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 08:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991311
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-EC903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111454153
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) conducts flight operations aboard USS Tripoli, by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
