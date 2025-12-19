(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Golden Knights jump in to Soldier Field for Bears game

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2025

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. John Schmertzler of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump into Soldier Field for the Chicago Bears versus Green Bay Packers football game in Chicago, Ill. on 20 December, 2025. The jump was part of pregame activities at Soldier Field.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Schmertzler)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 00:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991310
    VIRIN: 251220-D-GH686-9530
    Filename: DOD_111454138
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from U.S. Army Golden Knights jump in to Soldier Field for Bears game, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army, Chicago, Soldiers, Airborne, Chicago Bears , Golden Knights

