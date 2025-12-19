South Carolina National Guard Soldiers Share Holiday Messages from Washington, D.C.

Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard deliver holiday messages to loved ones back home while serving in Washington, D.C., Dec. 18. Approximately 2,400 National Guard members support public safety and strengthen community trust alongside law enforcement and local partners during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)
