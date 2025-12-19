South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers Share Holiday Messages from Washington, D.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard deliver holiday messages to loved ones back home while serving in Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)