22nd MEU(SOC) | Flight Operations aboard USS Iwo Jima during Deployment

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts flight operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 12, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland.
|11.12.2025
|12.21.2025 13:45
|B-Roll
|991304
|251112-M-DB868-1001
|DOD_111454009
|00:00:30
|CARIBBEAN SEA
