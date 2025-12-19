(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Marines Arrive in Jamaica for Foreign Assistance

    JAMAICA

    11.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), arrive in Kingston, Jamaica, to provide foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa, Nov. 10, 2025. At the direction and request of U.S. Southern Command and Jamaica's government, the 22nd MEU(SOC) supports Joint Task Force-Bravo by providing foreign assistance in the wake of Hurricane Melissa to alleviate suffering and help stabilize affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991303
    VIRIN: 251110-M-QB913-1001
    Filename: DOD_111454005
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JM

    Jamaica
    Foreign Assistance
    22nd MEU(SOC)
    Foreign Country
    CaribOps
    IWO ARG - 22nd MEU(SOC)

