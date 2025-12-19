U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), arrive in Kingston, Jamaica, to provide foreign assistance following Hurricane Melissa, Nov. 10, 2025. At the direction and request of U.S. Southern Command and Jamaica's government, the 22nd MEU(SOC) supports Joint Task Force-Bravo by providing foreign assistance in the wake of Hurricane Melissa to alleviate suffering and help stabilize affected communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991303
|VIRIN:
|251110-M-QB913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111454005
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|JM
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Marines Arrive in Jamaica for Foreign Assistance, by SSgt Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
