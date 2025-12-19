(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlanta Falcons - NFL Shout-Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    12.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Washington Brian, deployed to Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, shouts out his favorite NFL team. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991301
    VIRIN: 251217-A-DL184-9086
    Filename: DOD_111453999
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlanta Falcons - NFL Shout-Out, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Army250football

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video