    Green Bay Packers - NFL Shout-Out

    PANAMA

    12.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Hinson, deployed to Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama, shouts out his favorite NFL team. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 991298
    VIRIN: 251217-A-UJ512-9197
    Filename: DOD_111453996
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: PA

    This work, Green Bay Packers - NFL Shout-Out, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Tags Army250football

