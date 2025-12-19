Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- This change of command ceremony marks a historic moment for Task Force Talon as they conduct their final change of command before the activation of 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment in October 2026. Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford was honored for his steadfast leadership, dedication, and commitment to the mission. Under his command, Task Force Talon has continued to uphold the highest standards of excellence and readiness. The unit welcomed Lt. Col. Christopher Garnett as he assumed command, carrying forward the legacy of strength, discipline, and teamwork. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|12.16.2025
|12.20.2025 01:27
|Package
|991294
|251216-A-TR140-8522
|DOD_111453808
|00:57:03
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|1
|1
