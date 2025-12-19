(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.16.2025

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- This change of command ceremony marks a historic moment for Task Force Talon as they conduct their final change of command before the activation of 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment in October 2026. Lt. Col. Jonathan Stafford was honored for his steadfast leadership, dedication, and commitment to the mission. Under his command, Task Force Talon has continued to uphold the highest standards of excellence and readiness. The unit welcomed Lt. Col. Christopher Garnett as he assumed command, carrying forward the legacy of strength, discipline, and teamwork. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 01:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991294
    VIRIN: 251216-A-TR140-8522
    Filename: DOD_111453808
    Length: 00:57:03
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Task Force Talon
    THAAD
    94th AAMDC
    38th ADA BDE
    Basic Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Marine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video