(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Ashland Marines and Sailors Conduct TCCC Pre-Deployment Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Company, Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct tactical combat casualty care training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 15, 2025. TCCC is a training program for non-medical personnel to have knowledge and skills to render life-saving medical aid in the absence of medical personnel in combat scenarios. The TCCC training allowed TF Ashland personnel to become certified in combat trauma care. TF Ashland is a flexible crisis response force, purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991283
    VIRIN: 251215-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111453687
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines and Sailors Conduct TCCC Pre-Deployment Training, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TFASH, Task Force Ashland, I MEF, Marines, TCCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video