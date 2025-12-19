Task Force Ashland Marines and Sailors Conduct TCCC Pre-Deployment Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Company, Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct tactical combat casualty care training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 15, 2025. TCCC is a training program for non-medical personnel to have knowledge and skills to render life-saving medical aid in the absence of medical personnel in combat scenarios. The TCCC training allowed TF Ashland personnel to become certified in combat trauma care. TF Ashland is a flexible crisis response force, purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)