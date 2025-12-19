U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Company, Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct tactical combat casualty care training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 15, 2025. TCCC is a training program for non-medical personnel to have knowledge and skills to render life-saving medical aid in the absence of medical personnel in combat scenarios. The TCCC training allowed TF Ashland personnel to become certified in combat trauma care. TF Ashland is a flexible crisis response force, purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|12.15.2025
|12.19.2025 21:45
|B-Roll
|991283
|251215-M-FG738-1001
|DOD_111453687
|00:04:28
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines and Sailors Conduct TCCC Pre-Deployment Training, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
