    U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in Syria

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2025) U.S. forces commenced a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites in Syria. CENTCOM forces launched fighter jets, attack helicopters and other assets to conduct the large-scale strike. (U.S. Air Force / U.S. Army Video)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991269
    VIRIN: 251219-D-D0477-9624
    Filename: DOD_111453440
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in Syria, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

