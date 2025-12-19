U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in Syria

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2025) U.S. forces commenced a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites in Syria. CENTCOM forces launched fighter jets, attack helicopters and other assets to conduct the large-scale strike. (U.S. Air Force / U.S. Army Video)
|12.19.2025
|12.19.2025 18:23
|B-Roll
|991269
|251219-D-D0477-9624
|DOD_111453440
|00:00:33
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|18
|18
