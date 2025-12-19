2025 OKSB C-17 Maintenance and takeoff B-roll

B-roll of Airmen from the 62d Maintenance Group operating on C-17 Globermaster IIIs at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, a 62d AW planned exercise designed to educate, train, and validate the Wing’s ability to rapidly generate forces, project power, and develop combat airlift capabilities with partner and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific theater, Dec. 6-14, 2025. Includes b-roll of personnel operating on C-17s, and C-17s Taxiing and taking off.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991261
|VIRIN:
|251212-F-FZ485-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111453364
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
