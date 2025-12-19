(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 OKSB C-17 Maintenance and takeoff B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUSTRALIA

    12.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    B-roll of Airmen from the 62d Maintenance Group operating on C-17 Globermaster IIIs at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, a 62d AW planned exercise designed to educate, train, and validate the Wing’s ability to rapidly generate forces, project power, and develop combat airlift capabilities with partner and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific theater, Dec. 6-14, 2025. Includes b-roll of personnel operating on C-17s, and C-17s Taxiing and taking off.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991261
    VIRIN: 251212-F-FZ485-1001
    Filename: DOD_111453364
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 OKSB C-17 Maintenance and takeoff B-roll, by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAAF
    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF)
    62d Airlift Wing
    62d AW
    OKSB
    Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video