(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Holiday Message 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    8th Theater Sustainment Command Holiday Message 2025

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991257
    VIRIN: 251120-A-JL197-7464
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111453343
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Holiday Message 2025, by SGT Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video