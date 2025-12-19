2025 OKSB HIMARS Movement B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Airmen from the 62d Airlift Wing, 627th Air Base Group, and other units, loading and unloading High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Protected Mobility Vehicles from the Australian Army’s 10th Brigade during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, a 62d AW planned exercise designed to educate, train, and validate the Wing’s ability to rapidly generate forces, project power, and develop combat airlift capabilities with partner and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific theater, Dec. 6-14, 2025. Includes b-roll of HIMARS loading on C-17 Globemaster IIIs, aircraft operations on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, in-flight operations, and footage of drop offs at RAAF Base Scherger.