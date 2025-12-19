B-roll of Airmen from the 62d Airlift Wing, 627th Air Base Group, and other units, loading and unloading High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Protected Mobility Vehicles from the Australian Army’s 10th Brigade during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, a 62d AW planned exercise designed to educate, train, and validate the Wing’s ability to rapidly generate forces, project power, and develop combat airlift capabilities with partner and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific theater, Dec. 6-14, 2025. Includes b-roll of HIMARS loading on C-17 Globemaster IIIs, aircraft operations on Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, in-flight operations, and footage of drop offs at RAAF Base Scherger.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991256
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-FZ485-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111453333
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 OKSB HIMARS Movement B-roll, by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.